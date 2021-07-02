Insider Selling: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MEI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 138,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $50.19.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after buying an additional 602,926 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 120,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
