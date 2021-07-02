Insider Selling: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MEI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 138,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after buying an additional 602,926 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 120,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

