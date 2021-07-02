Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Sells 18,578 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00.

MEG traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 59,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,370. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after buying an additional 125,167 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,201,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

