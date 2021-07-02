Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells 447 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE MCO traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $368.08. 17,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.55. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

