Insider Selling: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $79,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Natural Alternatives International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,374. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

