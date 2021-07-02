Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 2,110 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 1,225,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,499. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 77.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.22. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.