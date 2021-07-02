Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $9.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $583.86. The company had a trading volume of 59,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,496. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

