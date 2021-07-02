Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TDG traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $661.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $405.01 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

