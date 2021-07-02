Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells 461 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.68. 824,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 89.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 76,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,951,000 after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 55.5% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 93,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

