Insights Network Reaches One Day Volume of $11,195.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $11,195.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00683889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00080448 BTC.

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,942,609 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

