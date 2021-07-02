Insured Finance Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $62,773.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00129755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00169634 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,680.66 or 0.99985281 BTC.

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,280,483 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

