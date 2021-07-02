Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.81). Intellia Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.35.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 895,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,980,552. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $171.20 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.