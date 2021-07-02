Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

VKI remained flat at $$12.38 during trading on Friday. 55,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,407. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

