Invesco Bond Fund Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE:VBF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.83. 20,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $21.78.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
