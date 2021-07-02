Invesco Bond Fund Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VBF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.83. 20,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $21.78.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

