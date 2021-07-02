Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $26.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

