Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE:VCV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,516. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.