Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
OIA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 71,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,484. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
