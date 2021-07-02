Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

OIA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 71,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,484. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

