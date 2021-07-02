Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 63,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,727. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.