Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of VKQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 80,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,932. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
