Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.44. 24,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,252. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

