Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. 35,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,917. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $13.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.