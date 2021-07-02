Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
VGM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 39,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,156. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
