Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

VGM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 39,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,156. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

