InvestDigital (IDT) Price Up 24.4% This Week

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $319,493.87 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

InvestDigital Profile

IDT is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 118,631,595 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

