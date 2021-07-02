Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 2nd (ALHC, ANTM, APLS, AYI, FME, FRT, GDRX, IPG, LLY, OMC)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 2nd:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $454.00 to $459.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $206.00 to $211.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €79.50 ($93.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $120.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target boosted by Truist from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Truist from $225.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $225.00 to $262.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $38.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $40.00 to $43.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target lowered by Truist from $58.00 to $52.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.30 to $56.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.