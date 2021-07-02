Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 2nd (ALHC, ANTM, APLS, AYI, FME, FRT, GDRX, IPG, LLY, OMC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 2nd:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $454.00 to $459.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $206.00 to $211.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €79.50 ($93.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $120.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Truist from $225.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $38.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $40.00 to $43.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target lowered by Truist from $58.00 to $52.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.30 to $56.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

