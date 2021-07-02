IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sets New 1-Year High at $249.30

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $249.30 and last traded at $249.27, with a volume of 12230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.
The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 60,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 77.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 96,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
