IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sets New 1-Year High at $249.30

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $249.30 and last traded at $249.27, with a volume of 12230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 60,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 77.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 96,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

