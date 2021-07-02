iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,022 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.93% of iRhythm Technologies worth $37,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,506,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares during the period.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.48.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.