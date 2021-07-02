Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 64,759 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 864.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 239.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after buying an additional 3,384,917 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

