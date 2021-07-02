IRISnet (IRIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $80.76 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $80.76 million and $4.83 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,025,802,205 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,829,604 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

