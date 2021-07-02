iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Down 33.1% in June

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $130.63. 15,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $134.11.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

