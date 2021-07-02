iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Trading Up 1.2%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS)’s share price were up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 43,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 64,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.