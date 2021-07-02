iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.66. 455,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,608,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47.

