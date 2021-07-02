iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.81. 7,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 16,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.