iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Trading Up 0.7%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU)’s stock price were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.74 and last traded at $99.68. Approximately 627,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,041,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.