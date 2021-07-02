iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,872,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,625,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

