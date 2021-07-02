ITO Utility Token (IUT) Price Tops $0.0015

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $139,066.06 and $36.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00126979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169367 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,261.33 or 0.99441091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

ITO Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

