Jarvis Network Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.26 million and $361,464.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.61 or 0.00684448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00080146 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

