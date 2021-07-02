JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JDSPY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JDSPY remained flat at $$13.16 during trading on Friday. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

