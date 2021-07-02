Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amadeus IT Group, S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amadeus IT Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

AMADY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $70.56 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $598.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.78 million.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

