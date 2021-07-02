Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Associated British Foods plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated British Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

ASBFY stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.