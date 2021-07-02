Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anglo American in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

