Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

