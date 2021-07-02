Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,076,000 after buying an additional 918,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after buying an additional 310,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,150,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.08. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.