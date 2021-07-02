Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $11.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $306.29.

NYSE:FDS opened at $335.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.51.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.