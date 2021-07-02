Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $494.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 78.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 614,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 4,934.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 619,022 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 399.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.