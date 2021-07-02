Jeneq Management LP Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Jeneq Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Digimarc makes up about 0.5% of Jeneq Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jeneq Management LP owned 0.38% of Digimarc worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

DMRC traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $547.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.23. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 176.70%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.