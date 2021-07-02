Jeneq Management LP Has $69.90 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Jeneq Management LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 176.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 16.4% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jeneq Management LP owned about 0.12% of Global Payments worth $69,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.27. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.