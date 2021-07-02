Jeneq Management LP Has $82.24 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jeneq Management LP raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 161.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 19.2% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Jeneq Management LP owned 0.09% of Booking worth $82,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $30.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,240.92. 7,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,308.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.