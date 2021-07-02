Jeneq Management LP Increases Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Jeneq Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,011 shares during the period. SailPoint Technologies accounts for about 10.7% of Jeneq Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jeneq Management LP owned 0.98% of SailPoint Technologies worth $45,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after buying an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after buying an additional 242,507 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,219,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $50.46. 20,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -256.89 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

