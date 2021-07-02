Jeneq Management LP Makes New $37.98 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,981,000. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 8.9% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jeneq Management LP owned about 0.05% of MercadoLibre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,856.06.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,547.80. 3,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,978.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,438.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $941.44 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

