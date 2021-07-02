Jeneq Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,726,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,378,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises 8.3% of Jeneq Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jeneq Management LP owned 0.10% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TME. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $159,679,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247,098 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $138,670,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TME stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

