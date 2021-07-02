Jennifer Pileggi Sells 7,607 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90.

On Monday, April 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $73,736.12.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00.

ZUO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

